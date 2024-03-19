The Lokpal has issued a directive to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a full-fledged investigation against former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the notorious 'cash-for-query' scam. This directive comes in response to a complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, leveling serious accusations against Moitra.

The Lokpal's order mandates the CBI to delve deep into the allegations brought forward by Dubey and submit a comprehensive investigation report within six months. This decision follows a preliminary enquiry initiated by the CBI in November 2023, as per the Lokpal's instructions.

Quoting from the Lokpal's order, it states, "After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations levelled against the respondent, most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her."

Moitra's expulsion from Parliament on December 8, 2023, marked a significant moment in this unfolding saga. The decision came following a vote in the House based on a recommendation by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which found her guilty of involvement in the 'cash-for-query' scandal.

The scandal erupted when Dubey accused Moitra of accepting bribes in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. Allegations further suggested that Moitra shared her Lok Sabha credentials with Darshan Hiranandani, a Dubai-based industrialist.