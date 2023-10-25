Atal Tunnel, Rohtang Pass

Length: 8800 meters, or 5.5 miles, approximately.

Places Covered: West of the Rohtang Pass in the hilly terrain of the Pir Panjal Ranges on the highway that links Leh with Manali. It shall also cover parts of Dhundi as well as the Teling village.

Location: Leh – Manali Highway, beneath the Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh.

Pir Panjal Tunnel

Length: 8800 meters, or 5.5 miles, approximately.

Places Covered: West of the Rohtang Pass in the hilly terrain of the Pir Panjal Ranges on the highway that links Leh with Manali. It shall also cover parts of Dhundi as well as the Teling village.

Location: Leh – Manali Highway, beneath the Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road Tunnel

Length: 9280 meters, or roughly, 9.34 km.

Places Covered: Starts from Chenani in NH44 and comes to an end at Nashri. In between these two, this tunnel also gives one access to places like Patnitop, Batote, as well as Kud.

Location: NH44 of Chenani, Jammu and Kashmir.

Trivandrum Port Railway Tunnel

Length: 9020 meters, or 9.02 km.

Places Covered: Balaramapuram Station, which is a part of the railway track that connects Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram and will come to an end in Vizhinjam.

Location: Balaramapuram Station, Kanyakumari – Thiruvananthapuram Railway Line, Kerala.

Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel

Length: 8500 meters, or roughly 8.5 km

Places Covered: The Tunnel would two cities of Banihal and Qazigund, along with the places in between

Location: Pir Panjal Range of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sangaldan Railway Tunnel

Length: 8000 meters, or approximately 8 km.

Places Covered: Lahli, Baramulla, Banihal, as well as Katra, among many others.

Location: Lahli Station, under the section of the Katra – Banihal, Jammu – Baramulla Railway Line, Jammu and Kashmir.

Rapuru Railway Tunnel

Length: 6642 meters or roughly 6.65 km.

Places Covered: Cherlopalli and Rapuru, as well as the places in between, including the Krishnapatnam Port.

Location: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Karbude Railway Tunnel

Length: 6506 meters, or approximately 6.5 km.

Places Covered: The Tunnel connects the Ukshi and Bhoke Stations.

Location: Ratnagiri, close to the Western Ghats in Maharashtra.

Natuwadi Railway Tunnel

Length: 4389 meters, or roughly 4.39 km.

Places Covered: The Tunnel connects Karanjadi and Diwan, while also passing through Goa.

Location: Between the railways stations of Karanjadi and Diwan Khavati railway stations in Maharashtra.

Tike Railway Tunnel

Length: 4077 meters, or 4.08 km approximately.

Places Covered: Nivasar, Ratnagiri, as well as Goa, among many others.

Location: Between the railway stations of Ratnagiri and Nivasar in Maharashtra.