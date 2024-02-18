The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) has issued a low-danger level avalanche warning for the next 24 hours in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. The warning applies to areas above 2500 meters in these districts.

Simultaneously, a medium-danger level avalanche warning has been issued for Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Ganderbal districts over the next 24 hours. The danger level is anticipated to be above 2200 meters in these regions.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, JK DMA shared, "Avalanche with LOW Danger Level is likely to occur above 2500 meters over ANANTNAG & KULGAM districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with MEDIUM Danger Level is likely to occur above 2200 meters over DODA, KISHTWAR, POONCH, RAMBAN BANDIPORE BARAMULLA, KUPWARA & GANDERBAL districts in the next 24 hours."

Residents in these areas are strongly advised to exercise caution and refrain from venturing into avalanche-prone zones. These warnings come as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the residents.

Earlier this month, a snow avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, fortunately resulting in no loss of life or injuries reported. Authorities are continually monitoring the situation and providing timely alerts to safeguard the community against potential risks.