A low-intensity bomb explosion on the Darbhanga House campus of Patna University triggered widespread concern on Wednesday March 5 afternoon, resulting in damage to a vehicle belonging to Professor Lakshmi Narayan, Head of the Department of Culture. The incident followed a violent confrontation between two student factions, authorities confirmed.

Preliminary reports indicate a "sutli bomb" was detonated during the altercation, causing panic and prompting a swift response from the Pirbahore police. ASP Diksha stated that law enforcement is currently analyzing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. Initial investigations suggest the incident was motivated by an intent to create an atmosphere of terror.

The explosion has fueled speculation that heightened tensions surrounding the upcoming student union elections, scheduled for March 29, may have contributed to the unrest. Students have voiced concerns that the political climate is escalating, leading to such disruptive incidents.

University administration officials have expressed grave concern over the escalation of violence and have pledged to implement stringent measures to ensure campus security. They have urged students to maintain peace and prioritize academic integrity as the election date approaches. Law enforcement continues its investigation into the incident.