The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22, 2024. This weather system is likely to move initially northeastwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by May 24, 2024.

According to the IMD, the formation of this low-pressure area could lead to significant weather changes in the region. Residents and maritime operators are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts and take necessary precautions as the system develops.

The development of such systems is closely monitored due to their potential to evolve into more severe weather phenomena, such as cyclones, which can bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and coastal flooding. The IMD will continue to provide regular updates and detailed forecasts as the situation progresses.

This early warning allows for adequate preparation and timely action to mitigate the impacts of severe weather conditions associated with such low-pressure systems.