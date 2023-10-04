The Union Cabinet, in a move to alleviate the financial burden on low-income households, has approved an additional subsidy of Rs 100 on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This decision brings the total subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries to Rs 500 per cylinder, providing much-needed support to economically vulnerable families.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a flagship initiative aimed at empowering women and improving the lives of millions of households, the subsidy for LPG cylinders has been increased from the previous amount of Rs 200 to Rs 300. As a result, beneficiaries of the program will now pay only Rs 600 for a gas cylinder, down from the market price.

In a related development earlier this year, in August, the price of LPG cylinders for domestic use was reduced by Rs 200 per cylinder for all users. However, Ujjwala beneficiaries received a more substantial reduction of Rs 400 per cylinder at that time.