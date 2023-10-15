Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has unveiled the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. The comprehensive manifesto pledges to maintain the party's key welfare programs, including the much-acclaimed Dalit Bandhu and KCR Bima initiatives.

Hyderabad, Telangana - Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, revealed the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls on Sunday. The manifesto contains a range of promises, emphasizing welfare programs and initiatives aimed at uplifting the marginalized sections of society.

One of the standout features of the manifesto is the continuation of the party's flagship schemes, including the much-heralded Dalit Bandhu and KCR Bima. Under the Dalit Bandhu program, every Dalit household in Telangana will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh to start a business or invest in agriculture. This initiative aims to empower Dalit communities and promote economic self-sufficiency.

The KCR Bima scheme, another welfare measure, intends to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to 93 lakh families below the poverty line (BPL) in the state. The program will offer financial security and peace of mind to vulnerable sections of society.

In a significant move towards improving the lives of the elderly, widows, and disabled individuals, KCR announced that the social pension for these groups will be incrementally increased from the current Rs 2,016 to Rs 5,000 per month over the next few years. Additionally, the social security pension for disabled individuals will see an even more substantial boost, rising to Rs 6,000 per month.

The BRS manifesto also promises accessible gas cylinders for all eligible families at an affordable rate of Rs 400. This initiative is set to provide relief to households across the state and promote the use of clean cooking energy.

Furthermore, Chief Minister KCR affirmed the party's commitment to health and well-being by pledging Rs 15 lakh health coverage for all eligible voters. This ambitious proposal is aimed at ensuring that the people of Telangana have access to quality healthcare without financial constraints.

KCR highlighted the importance of providing housing for all and announced plans to construct an additional one lakh double-bed rooms in Hyderabad, emphasizing the government's responsibility to ensure shelter for all citizens.

The Chief Minister is set to kick off his election campaign with a public meeting in Husnabad, Siddipet district, an area of sentimental significance. Husnabad holds special meaning for KCR as he commenced his campaign for the 2018 Assembly polls from the same location.