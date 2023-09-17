In anticipation of the upcoming Telangana elections later this year, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi unveiled a visionary agenda with six key guarantees during a rally in Tukkuguda. Expressing her deep connection to Telangana's formation, Sonia Gandhi affirmed her dream of seeing the Congress party lead the state towards progress and inclusivity.

Here are the six guarantees outlined by Sonia Gandhi:

1. Mahalakshmi

Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women.

LPG cylinders for women priced at just Rs 500 each.

Free RTC bus travel for women.

2. Rythu Bharosa

Annual financial support of Rs 15,000 for farmers and tenant farmers.

Agricultural laborers to receive Rs 12,000 annually.

A bonus of Rs 500 for paddy crop growers.

3. Gruha Jyothi

All households to receive 200 units of free electricity.

4. Indiramma Indlu

Allocation of house sites and Rs 5 lakh for individuals without homes.

Provision of 250 square yard plots to Telangana movement veterans.

5. Yuva Vikasam

Distribution of Vidya Bharosa Cards worth Rs 5 lakh to students.

Establishment of a Telangana International School in every district.

6. Cheyutha

Monthly pension of Rs 4,000.

Inclusion in the Rajiv Arogyasri insurance scheme with a coverage of Rs 10 lakh.

Sonia Gandhi expressed desire to witness a Congress government in Telangana that diligently serves all sections of society. The Congress leadership convened their second round of discussions to strategize for the impending assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) held its inaugural meeting on Saturday, followed by an extended CWC session on September 17.