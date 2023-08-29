The Modi Cabinet on August 29 has announced a substantial reduction of Rs. 200 in the price of LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme. The decision was reportedly approved by the Union Cabinet on Augus 29.

Under the Ujjwala scheme, the government has been making efforts to ensure clean cooking fuel reaches the homes of millions of beneficiaries. The additional subsidy of Rs. 200 per cylinder is expected to result in a visible reduction in the domestic LPG prices.

The official statement regarding the LPG cylinder price cut is anticipated to be made on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

This recent development follows an earlier decision in March, where the Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) granted a subsidy of Rs. 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills annually. This subsidy was designed to benefit recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a scheme that has made significant strides in providing clean cooking fuel to rural households.