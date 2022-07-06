Continuing with its rising trend, the price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the third increase in rates since May.

Non-subsidised gas cylinders will now cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2 kg cylinder, according to price notification of oil companies.

The price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder was increased by Rs 18.

Meanwhile, the rates of 19 kg commercial cylinders have gone down by Rs 8.50 on Wednesday. A domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 in Delhi. In Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, a domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,052.50; Rs 1,079 and 1,068.50 respectively.

The cost of domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi have witnessed a sharp rise in the last one year from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1,003. On May 19, 2022, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was recently raised by Rs 4.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder will from now cost Rs 1102 from its previous rate of Rs 1052, while the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost 2212.50, as mentioned by Ashok Baishya, President NEIDA (North East Indane Distributors Association).

However, since Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared a reduction in the Excise Duty on May 21, the country's fuel costs have remained constant for more than a month. Diesel costs were reduced by Rs 6 per litre, while gasoline prices were reduced by Rs 8 per litre.

The government has been raising the price of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders have for some time now, facing the ire of the opposition parties and the public.

The 14.2 kilogramme cylinders are supplied to domestic households by OMCs at open market rates, but the government provides 12 of these cylinders at subsidised rates to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries each year via direct benefit transfer to their respective bank accounts.