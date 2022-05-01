On Sunday, May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 102.50.

The price of the cylinder has increased to Rs. 2355.50, up from Rs. 2253 before.

Earlier price of a 19 kg was Rs. 2,253. The 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs. 655, news agency reported.

In the previous three months, there has been a third raise. The price of 19-kg commercial LPG was raised by Rs 250 per cylinder on April 1. On March 1, the price of commercial LPG was increased by Rs.105.

Meanwhile, to commemorate Ujjwala Diwas, oil marketing corporations such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation are planning to hold over 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country on Sunday.