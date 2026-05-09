Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani named next CDS, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed new Navy Chief

In a major reshuffle in the country’s top military leadership, the Government of India has appointed Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), while Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been named the new Chief of the Naval Staff.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani will assume office as the Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, following the completion of the tenure of current CDS General Anil Chauhan on May 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the next Navy Chief as Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi is set to retire on May 31, 2026.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani has been serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 2025. Prior to this, he held several key appointments including Vice Chief of Army Staff and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command.

Commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, the officer has served across various operational theatres including Assam under Operation Rhino, Jammu and Kashmir, and along the western and northern borders. He has also commanded the Army’s premier strike corps, 2 Corps.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy, Joint Services Command and Staff College in the United Kingdom, and National Defence College, New Delhi, Lt Gen Subramani holds advanced degrees from King’s College London and Madras University.

For his distinguished service spanning over four decades, he has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who currently serves as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

During his distinguished naval career, he has commanded several frontline warships and strategic formations including INS Mysore, INS Vikramaditya, and the Western Fleet. He also served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff before taking over the Western Naval Command.

The decorated naval officer is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. He holds multiple academic qualifications, including degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University, King’s College London, Mumbai University and a PhD in International Studies.

The appointments come at a significant time as India continues to strengthen its military preparedness and strategic defence leadership across all three armed forces.