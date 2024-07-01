Lt Gen Devendra Sharma took over as the 25th General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Shimla-based, Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on 01 Jul 2024.

Gen Devendra Sharma is an alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. A recipient of the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ the General was commissioned into ‘THE SCINDE HORSE’ on 19 Dec 1987. In an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, the General has tenanted important Command appointments in varied sensitive operational sectors, counter-terrorism environments and high-altitude terrain. He has commanded ‘THE SCINDE HORSE’, an Armoured Brigade as part of the Strike Corps, an Infantry Division and a Corps on the Western Front. The General was Chief of Staff, HQ Western Command prior to taking over as GOC-in-C, ARTRAC.



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His staff experiences include challenging assignments both in operational and administrative domains. The General has been an instructor at the prestigious National Defence Academy, a Staff Officer of Operations in the Indian Military Training Team, Bhutan and a Chief Military Personnel Officer, at the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The General has attended various prestigious courses such as Defence Services Staff College, Higher Defence Management Course and Advance Professional Programme in Public Administration.

For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the nation, the General was conferred with the award of Ati Vishist Seva Medal on 26 January 2022. A recipient of the Sena Medal for gallantry, he has also been awarded with Central Army Commander’s Commendation Card and the UN Force Commander’s Appreciation for his distinguished service.

On assuming Command, the General Officer extended his greetings to all ranks of ARTRAC, Veer Naris, Veterans and Defence civilian employees as well as their families.