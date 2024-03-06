In a tragic incident five members of a family lost their lives and four others sustained injuries following the explosion of two LPG cylinders in their residence in Lucknow's Hata Hazrat Sahab area on Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm and fell under the jurisdiction of the Kakori Police Station.

Prior to the twin cylinder blasts a fire broke out reportedly ignited by a short circuit. The ensuing blaze demanded the collaborative efforts of three fire brigade teams and local residents to be extinguished.

Subsequently, nine individuals from the affected family were swiftly transported to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University. Regrettably, five of them succumbed to their injuries, marking a devastating loss for the family and the community.

The victims were identified as Mushir (50), his wife Husn Bano (45), Raiya (7), Uma (4) and Hina (2).

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the explosion and to ensure the necessary precautions are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.