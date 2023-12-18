In a tragic incident, a woman and a child were killed after a fire broke out in the operation theatre (OT) of a state-run hospital in Lucknow. The incident took place in Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) hospital on Monday.

Upon information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

As per sources, a woman undergoing surgery lost her life during the incident. A child who had been admitted for heart surgery, died of suffocation.

The rest of the patients were immediately shifted to a safer place as the fire raged through the OT.

Sources revealed that the fire broke out due to the negligence of the hospital staff.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took stock of the situation and ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

Pathak assured that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible for this negligence.