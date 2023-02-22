The love between Iqra Jeewani and Mulayam Singh Yadav began unexpectedly and innocently in the open gaming rooms of group ludo sessions in 2019.

The devoted online ludo player sitting in Pakistan, and the security guard working at a company on Hosur-Sarjapur Road Layout in Bengaluru madly fell in love.

Iqra Jeewani, a Pakistani woman of 19, was detained by police and returned to Pakistan on February 19 after falling in love with an Indian man named Mulayam Singh while playing Ludo online. She traveled back to India via Nepal to marry him and illegally lived with him.

According to the reports, Iqra while playing Ludo online got so much obsessed with 26 years old Mulayam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who had been living in Bengaluru for the past several years that she decided to tie the nuptial knot with him.

Iqra had issues getting a visa, therefore she was allegedly encouraged by Mulayam to first travel to Nepal and then illegally enter India via the Sanoli border, according to the reports.

Iqra arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on September 19 and was welcomed there by Mulayam. Iqra started living in Bangalore under the fake Hindu name Rava after they both got married there and lasted for about a week before departing.

The neighbours of Mulayam got suspicious when they saw a Hindu girl offering namaz in his house and informed the police which raided Mulayam's house and recovered Iqra and her Pakistani passport.

Iqra was arrested by Bengaluru police and brought to Amritsar for repatriation to Pakistan via the Attari land border.