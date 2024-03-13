A case of Lyme disease, caused by Borrelia bacteria has been reported from Koovapady in Ernakulam district of Kerala, according to a doctor from a private hospital who treated the patient.

Dr. Jilse George, Senior Physician at Lisie Hospital, confirmed that the disease was diagnosed in a 56-year-old man. The patient's sample tested positive at the Bengaluru unit of the National Institute of Virology.

The patient was admitted to Lisie Hospital with a high-grade fever on December 6, 2023 and had a history of pain and swelling in the right knee for two weeks. Neck stiffness was also observed, along with superficial ulcers over the scrotum during a local examination.

Epileptic symptoms were evident in the patient, leading to further tests that confirmed the diagnosis of Lyme disease, stated Dr. George.

Following the initiation of treatment for Lyme disease, the patient's health showed improvement, leading to his discharge from the hospital on December 26.

The patient's blood was sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing under the direction of the district health department.

Lyme disease, transmitted by certain insects like ticks, affects the nervous system and can be fatal if left untreated. However, timely detection can lead to a successful cure, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.