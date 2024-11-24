Global health officials have reaffirmed the emergency status of M-pox amid surging cases and the emergence of a concerning new variant. The World Health Organization's decision follows the spread of the aggressive clade Ib strain beyond African borders into Europe and Asia.

Cases have skyrocketed in Africa, with over 46,000 suspected infections reported this year. The Democratic Republic of Congo bears the heaviest burden, accounting for most of the 1,000-plus suspected deaths.

Health authorities have detected the clade Ib variant in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and India, marking a significant expansion of the outbreak's geographic reach.

The virus, which spreads through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms with characteristic lesions, poses a particular threat in regions with limited healthcare access. While typically mild, severe cases can prove fatal.

Responding to the crisis, health officials have expanded vaccine options. Bavarian Nordic's vaccine received approval earlier this year, followed by KM Biologics' emergency-use authorization in September.

Despite criticism over vaccine distribution delays, WHO officials emphasise vaccination as crucial to controlling the outbreak. The organisation calls for international cooperation to strengthen vaccination campaigns and boost public awareness efforts.