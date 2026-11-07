The Punjab Government, through its Department of Industries & Commerce, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Test House (NTH) to establish world-class testing and certification facilities directly within Punjab’s major industrial hubs. Announced by Industries & Commerce Minister Aman Arora, the initiative is designed to lower compliance costs, shorten product turnaround times, and boost global competitiveness for local MSMEs and exporters.

Key Highlights & Strategic Details

1. Project Location & MoU Details

MoU Exchange: Exchanged during NTH’s 115th Foundation Day celebrations in Bengaluru between Director of Industries & Commerce, Punjab (Jaspreet Singh) and Director General of NTH (Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava).

Exchanged during NTH’s 115th Foundation Day celebrations in Bengaluru between Director of Industries & Commerce, Punjab (Jaspreet Singh) and Director General of NTH (Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava). Facility Location: A state-of-the-art NTH laboratory will be established at the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) in Jalandhar.

A state-of-the-art NTH laboratory will be established at the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) in Jalandhar. Target Hubs Served: Strategically situated to provide direct support to the primary industrial centers of Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Amritsar.



2. Sectors & Capabilities Covered

Key Focus Industries: Sports goods, textiles, leather, hand tools, auto components, and food processing.



Advanced Testing Domains: Leverages NTH's expanded expertise in high-tech fields, including:

Drone certification

Electric Vehicle (EV) battery testing

Organic food testing



3. Key Benefits for Local MSMEs & Exporters