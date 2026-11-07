Made in Punjab, Certified for the World: Empowering MSMEs, Accelerating Exports
Punjab has signed an MoU with the National Test House to establish a testing laboratory at NIIFT in Jalandhar. The facility is intended to reduce compliance costs, speed up certification and improve export competitiveness.
- MoU exchanged during NTH's 115th Foundation Day celebrations in Bengaluru
- Jalandhar facility will directly serve Ludhiana and Amritsar industrial centres
- Testing covers sports goods, textiles, leather, hand tools and auto components
The Punjab Government, through its Department of Industries & Commerce, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Test House (NTH) to establish world-class testing and certification facilities directly within Punjab’s major industrial hubs. Announced by Industries & Commerce Minister Aman Arora, the initiative is designed to lower compliance costs, shorten product turnaround times, and boost global competitiveness for local MSMEs and exporters.
Key Highlights & Strategic Details
1. Project Location & MoU Details
- MoU Exchange: Exchanged during NTH’s 115th Foundation Day celebrations in Bengaluru between Director of Industries & Commerce, Punjab (Jaspreet Singh) and Director General of NTH (Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava).
- Facility Location: A state-of-the-art NTH laboratory will be established at the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) in Jalandhar.
- Target Hubs Served: Strategically situated to provide direct support to the primary industrial centers of Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Amritsar.
2. Sectors & Capabilities Covered
Key Focus Industries: Sports goods, textiles, leather, hand tools, auto components, and food processing.
Advanced Testing Domains: Leverages NTH's expanded expertise in high-tech fields, including:
- Drone certification
- Electric Vehicle (EV) battery testing
- Organic food testing
3. Key Benefits for Local MSMEs & Exporters
- Reduced Compliance Costs: Saves logistics and operational costs by eliminating the need to send samples outside the state for testing.
- Faster Market Readiness: Shortens product development cycles and accelerates national/international certification.
- Export Competitiveness: Helps local enterprises meet stringent global quality standards, positioning Punjab as a preferred hub for globally competitive manufacturing.
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