On February 6th, 2024, a devastating incident occurred in Harda town, Madhya Pradesh, where an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory led to a tragic loss of life and significant injuries.

The blast claimed the lives of 11 individuals and resulted in injuries to 60 others.

The force of the explosion was so severe that it caused the destruction of 60 houses in the vicinity, and more than a hundred houses had to be evacuated due to ongoing explosions at the site.

The local administration and emergency services responded swiftly to the crisis.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was in direct contact with officials to monitor the situation and dispatched key personnel, including Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari, and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar, to the scene via helicopter.

Medical facilities in Bhopal and Indore, as well as the AIIMS in Bhopal, were put on high alert to handle the influx of casualties.

Firefighting units from Indore and Bhopal were also sent to assist in controlling the blaze. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was called in for rescue operations, and the seriously injured were transferred to hospitals in Bhopal and Indore for specialized care.

The incident has been widely reported, and updates continue to emerge as authorities work to manage the aftermath of the blast.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are likely to follow to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragic event.