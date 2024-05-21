At least two persons were killed and 41 others were injured after a passenger bus fell off a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Raigarh district on May 21.

The passenger bus was on its way to Ashoknagar from Indore when it skidded off the bridge near Pachore.

There were a total of 43 people on the bus, out of which 41 were injured.

The administrative and police arrived at the scene during the night. The bus driver and conductor fled from the site immediately after the accident.

The injured were taken to Pachore Hospital with the help of a tractor-trolley, following which they were referred to Shajapur.



The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Hariom, whose father's name is Hazrat Singh Bhatoli. Meanwhile, the identity of the second deceased is unknown.

Earlier on May 13, three road accidents occurred within 24 hours in the districts of Seoni, Rajgarh, and Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

These accidents resulted in the deaths of 8 people and injuries to 24 others. In the Peelu Khedi area of Rajgarh district, on NH-46, a military truck collided with two other vehicles. This collision resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to 15 others.