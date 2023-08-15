A total of 22 prisoners were released from the Central Jail on the occasion of Independence Day, following their good behaviour within the jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on August 15, an official said.

Of these prisoners, 19 prisoners were serving life sentences in serious offenses and three prisoners were serving sentences in ordinary cases.

The prisoners received their certificates of release, praise, and a solemn farewell. Additionally, they were instructed to carry out good deeds whenever they were let out of jail.

Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar said, According to the rule of the state government, like every year, those prisoners whose conduct has been good in jail were released on the occasion of Independence day. A total of 22 prisoners were released from the central jail out of which 19 prisoners were serving life sentences in serious cases like murder whereas three prisoners were serving jail terms in normal cases.

