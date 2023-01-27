An ex-corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his wife, and their two children died by suicide in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on January 26 evening, the police said.

As per reports, all of them were suffering from muscular dystrophy.

The deceased identified as Sanjeev Mishra (45), his wife Neelam (42), and their sons Anmol (13) and Sarthak (7), the police added.

As per the police, the couple was stressed following the children's medical condition.

"May God spare even enemy's children from this disease... I am not able to save the children, I do not want to live anymore," Mishra wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter before taking the extreme step.

While speaking to reporters, Collector Umashankar Bhargava informed reporters that Mishra's sons suffered from a genetic disease called muscular dystrophy, which is said to be incurable.

Bhargava further mentioned that in a suicide note, Mishra said that he doesn't want to live as he can't save his sons.

''Mishra along with his wife and both children consumed sulphas tablets and died during treatment at the district hospital,'' the collector added.

In this regard, a case has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station of Vidisha.

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