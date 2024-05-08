In a tragic incident on May 7, a bus carrying polling personnel from Goula village in the Multai assembly constituency of Betul Lok Sabha constituency burst into flames.

Preliminary reports indicate that all personnel managed to escape unharmed. However, four Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were damaged in the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and secure the remaining EVMs. It is believed that a spark in the bus caused the fire. At the time of the incident, six polling parties and an equal number of EVMs were on board, with four damaged and two remaining intact.

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