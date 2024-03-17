Cheetah 'Gamini' has delivered a litter of five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, announced Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. With this joyful addition, the total count of cheetahs in the country has risen to 26.

Union Minister Yadav shared the exciting news on the social media platform X, celebrating the arrival of the new cubs. He highlighted the significance of this event, stating, "High Five, Kuno!" and provided details about the mother cheetah, noting that Gamini, approximately 5 years old, was brought to India from the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve in South Africa.

The birth of these five cubs contributes to a total of 13 cheetah cubs born in India as confirmed by the minister. This development marks a significant milestone in the conservation efforts aimed at reintroducing cheetahs into their native habitat.

The successful breeding of cheetahs in Kuno National Park is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders involved in wildlife conservation initiatives. As the population of these majestic big cats continues to grow, it offers hope for the preservation and revitalization of India's biodiversity.