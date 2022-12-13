The Madhya Pradesh police on December 12 morning apprehended Congress leader Raja Pateria for his controversial "be ready to kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks.

He was arrested he triggered outrage on December 11 when a video of him went viral wherein he was heard saying to a group of people to "kill" PM Modi in order to "save" the Constitution.

"Modi will end elections, Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste, language; the lives of Dalits, tribals, and minorities are in danger. If the constitution is to be saved, then be ready to kill Modi," he said in the video.

As soon as the video of the same came to the public domain, the Madhya Pradesh government ordered a police case against him, and following this, a case was registered

against Pateria on December afternoon at Pawai police station in Panna.

Notably, he was arrested from his residence in Hata town of the state's Damoh district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the comments made him Pateria and also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, ''The real face of those pretending to do a Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming out."

"They (Congress) are not able to compete with PM Narendra Modi in the field, that's why a Congress leader is talking about killing him. This is the height of hatred. True feelings of Congress are being revealed. The law will take its course," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

In the video, Pateria claimed that the word "murder" in his speech meant "defeat".

Pateria further said that he is a follower of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of non-violence and it is necessary to defeat PM Modi in elections in order to protect the rights of minorities.

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