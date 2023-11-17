Voting in the ongoing state elections in Madhya Pradesh has been recorded at a total of 45.40 per cent till 1 pm today.

The voting, which is underway in Madhya Pradesh, is witnessing more than 2,000 candidates contesting for 230 seats in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside polling booths 147-148 in the Dimani Assembly constituency, after an incident of stone pelting that resulted in one person getting injured, even as the situation has been brought under control.

Meanwhile, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that he is not vying for the position of chief minister. After casting his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior, Scindia reiterated that he is not in the chief ministerial race. Scindia said that the people of the state would ensure the BJP's victory in the elections, even though the party has not put forth any chief ministerial candidate.

It is noteworthy that the Congress government, led by Kamal Nath, which came to power after the 2018 assembly polls, collapsed in March 2020 due to a revolt by several MLAs loyal to Scindia. This led to the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister, as the rebel MLAs and Scindia eventually joined BJP.