In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, four women have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting, stripping, and publicly parading a 30-year-old woman during Holi celebrations in Bachhora village. The disturbing episode captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has sparked outrage.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sunil Mehta confirmed the incident, stating that on Monday, the victim was forcibly dragged out of her house by the accused women. They subjected her to physical assault and humiliation, stripping her naked in public. The victim, disturbed by the ordeal, sought refuge at her parents' home.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute between one of the accused and the victim's mother-in-law. Allegations surfaced that the victim had instigated her mother-in-law against the accused and had taken her to Mandsaur without informing them.

All four accused women have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing some semblance of justice to the victim. However, the trauma inflicted upon her continues to haunt her.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene where the victim pleaded for mercy as she was forcibly stripped by the accused. Despite her cries, the assailants callously continued their assault, dragging her along the village road in a state of undress.

The incident has prompted swift action from the authorities, with a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including voluntarily causing hurt, sexual harassment, and wrongful restraint and assault. Efforts are underway to identify and prosecute individuals who filmed and circulated the humiliating act.