Indian government is planning for a cheetah safari close to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh. Land acquisition for the project is ongoing, according to SP Yadav, head of Project Cheetah, who provided this information to news agency ANI.

According to reports, this project would not only provide tourists with a unique experience but will also likely lead to job possibilities, particularly for young people in the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his birthday last year, marked a historic moment by reintroducing wild cheetahs to Kuno National Park, a species that had long been extinct in India. As the anniversary of this event approaches, the Environment Ministry is organising a series of programs at Sesaipura related to Project Cheetah.

Yadav outlined a vision for the project, stating, “We are planning to establish a cheetah safari. There is also a proposal to create an interpretation centre, a well-equipped library, and a research centre.” He added, “There is also a proposal for a skill upgradation centre, and work is being done in this direction.” The proposed cheetah safari is poised to be a major tourist attraction, offering a rare opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat from the safety of vehicles.

Yadav stressed the necessity for special facilities to enable a greater knowledge of cheetahs. He remarked, “There is no 'interpretation centre' or museum dedicated to cheetahs, and such facilities will be created. The library will have books and publications related to cheetahs.” This initiative is part of the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, with cheetahs being brought from Namibia and South Africa.