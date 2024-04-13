In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on April 12.

The incident occurred around 3 pm in the Manika village near the Uttar Pradesh border, according to the officials.

The boy fell while playing with his friends near an open borewell in a wheat field. He tripped and fell into the borewell, after which his friends attempted to help him but the boy got stuck at a depth of around 40 feet.

His friends then informed his parents who immediately alerted the police and administration.

Rewa collector Pratibha Pal stated that the State Disaster Emergency Response Force was immediately brought into action in order to rescue the child.

However, efforts to establish contact with Mayank using a CCTV camera failed as it was hindered by mud and stubble inside the borewell.

Oxygen is being supplied to Mayank through a pipe, and attempts are being made to dig a parallel pit alongside the borewell.

An NDRF team from Varanasi has been called to assist in the rescue efforts. However, unseasonal rains have posed additional challenges for the ongoing operation, Sonkar said.