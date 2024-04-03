The Indore police located a 21-year-old Madhya Pradesh woman who had allegedly staged her own kidnapping from Kota in Rajasthan. The woman and her companion had staged their kidnapping in order to obtain funds for their international trip.

The two had been absent for over two weeks, and authorities from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were searching for them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotia said in an interview said, "We have tracked down Kavya and her companion Harshit (age 21) in the city.

He stated that the two had booked a room in Indore's Devguradia neighborhood and that the Kota Police will investigate the situation further.

Enrolled in a Kota coaching institution, the woman staged her kidnapping and wanted Rs 30 lakh from her parents in order to go to another country.

The woman was going to coaching lessons at a hostel in Kota, and her mother was traveling with her.

Kavya only stayed at the hostel for three days, according to the police, before leaving with a companion who also desired to travel overseas to Indore.

