An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to the Indore ariport after a 60-year-old passenger's health faced health issues mid-air on January 14 evening, an official said.

After the flight made an emergency landing at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, the passenger was immediately rushed to a hospital near the airport where doctors declared him brought dead, the official added.

''Atul Gupta (60), who was travelling on IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth as the plane took off, and his condition deteriorated midway during the flight,'' reports quoted Prabodh Chandra Sharma, the airport's director in charge as saying.

Following the medical emergency, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 PM.

''He was taken to a private hospital from the airport, where doctors declared him brought dead,'' he added.

As per reports, the passenger was already suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

The passenger was a resident of Noida and his body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem.

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