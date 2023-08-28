Five persons were detained by the Railway Police on August 28 in relation to the tragic train fire in Madurai. This occurs a day after A M Chowdhary, Southern Circle Commissioner for Railway Safety, started his investigation into the train compartment fire catastrophe that claimed nine lives. When speaking with reporters, Chowdhary stated that he could not currently perceive any conspiracy angle.

Inquiries were made with passengers, he continued, and comments from them regarding how the fire spread inside the coach that was parked in a yard were recorded. The top officer also stated that it would take at least a month to finish the investigation and submit the report to the authorities, according to PTI.

Chowdhary examined the train coach that had caught fire on Saturday, killing nine persons and injuring eight more. The train coach was stationed in the Madurai railway yard. According to PTI, the investigation team included a member of the Railway Board and a Southern Railway official.

According to airport officials, the lifeless corpses of the accident victims were flown on Sunday to Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, according to PTI. The agency stated that every accident resulting in fatalities, severe injuries, or significant damage to railway property must be subject to a statutory investigation.