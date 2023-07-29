A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 29 at approximately 12:53 am. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS)reported the seismic activity on Twitter.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 69 kilometers, according to the NCS.

In a tweet, the NCS provided detailed information about the seismic event: "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 29-07-2023, 00:53:47 IST, Lat: 10.75 & Long: 93.47, Depth: 69 Km, Location: Andaman Islands."

The tremor was a cause of worry for the inhabitants, many of whom felt the impact of the quake in the early hours of the morning. Despite its considerable magnitude, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.