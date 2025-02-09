President Droupadi Murmu, is set to visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on February 10, to witness the spiritual and cultural magnificence of the Maha Kumbh. During her one-day visit, she will partake in sacred rituals, including a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam, and explore technological advancements at the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

President Murmu's visit will commence at the Sangam Nose, where she will perform the ritualistic dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—a site of immense religious significance in Sanatan Dharma. She will then proceed to the Akshayavat tree, a revered symbol of immortality mentioned in Hindu scriptures, to offer prayers.

As part of her pilgrimage, the President will also seek blessings at the Bade Hanuman Temple, a key religious landmark, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the nation. Additionally, she will visit the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, a state-of-the-art initiative designed to integrate technology with the rich religious heritage of the Kumbh Mela. The centre offers a digital insight into the festival’s history and significance through immersive technological tools.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present during the visit. Given the high-profile nature of the event, extensive security arrangements have been put in place across Prayagraj to ensure the smooth conduct of the President’s visit and the safety of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.