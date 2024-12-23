The upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has created significant employment for artisans and skilled workers, especially from the local Kewat community. As the temporary city takes shape along the banks of the Triveni Sangam, workers are busy setting up straw huts, a traditional feature of the event, providing a livelihood for many.

Uma Shankar Pandey, from Geeta Press, explained that these ancient-style huts offer jobs to around 150 labourers for two to three months each year during the Kumbh and Magh Melas.

Skilled artisans like Ganga Prasad Nishad and Mohan Lal Nishad shared that the construction of these huts is a seasonal employment opportunity, as this work only takes place during the Melas. "This is the only employment we have," said Nishad, highlighting the limited work available after the event ends.

Ahead of the Kumbh, drone footage shows the state government’s preparations, including tents and temporary bridges over the holy rivers, ready to welcome the influx of devotees. The Peshwai procession, marking the arrival of sadhus and akharas, has also reached Prayagraj, continuing the grand tradition before the main event.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is preparing for the expected flow of visitors after the Kumbh, offering shelters and ensuring the availability of drinking water. Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi emphasized that many devotees visit Ayodhya to bathe in the Saryu River and see Ram Lala, with the city expecting to serve around one lakh devotees daily. Arrangements for bonfires, toilets, and safe drinking water are in place to ensure a smooth experience for visitors.

In addition, special security measures have been deployed by the Uttar Pradesh government, including mounted police, to manage crowd control during the event.