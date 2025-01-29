The stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 29 has resulted in the death of at least 30 people, while 60 others were injured, according to officials.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference here in the evening the stampede has left 30 dead and 60 others injured. He added that

25 people have been identified and the identification of the remaining 5 is in process.

Earlier, the Assam government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the grieving family of Niti Ranjan Pal, a businessman from Hailakandi district, who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede.

The incident, which occurred around 2 am, led to numerous casualties as millions of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam and nearby ghats for the holy dip.