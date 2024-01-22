In the aftermath of a clash between two communities during a vehicle rally on the outskirts of Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared "zero tolerance" against those attempting to disrupt law and order in the state.

On January 21 night, a group of 10-12 people in cars and motorcycles organized a rally, chanting slogans in praise of Lord Ram. The rally was conducted in anticipation of the scheduled Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. However, a scuffle ensued when another group objected to the use of firecrackers during the procession.

In response to the incident, police intervened and several individuals have been arrested in connection with the clash.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed his concern, stating, "I have received detailed information about the incident in Naya Nagar, Mira Bhayender. Police have been instructed to take the strictest action against the culprits. Thirteen individuals have been arrested so far, and a comprehensive analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and apprehend others involved."

Fadnavis emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, saying, "There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra."