At least 13 people were killed and more than 29 got injured after a bus fell into a ditch in the Khopoli area of Maharashtra's Raigad district on April 15.

As per reports, the private bus was heading towards Mumbai from Pune when it fell into the gorge near Shingronba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

The reports further claimed that there were a total of 30-35 passengers on the bus.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched a rescue operation and efforts are underway to shift the injured to a nearby hospital.

The entire passengers had gone to Pune for an event and were on a return trip on April 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus mishap in Raigad, while Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

"Pained by the bus mishap in Raigad, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I hope that those injured recover quickly. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

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