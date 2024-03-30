Pune Rural Police have successfully dismantled a pornography racket operating in Lonavala, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals. The revelation came to light on Saturday when officials disclosed details of the operation.

The clandestine operation involved a group of youngsters who had rented multiple villas in the picturesque town of Lonavala, aiming to produce pornographic content for distribution on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms. However, their illicit plans were thwarted following action by the Lonavala Police.

Concerns were raised after authorities received reports of suspicious activities involving young men and women renting villas in Lonavala. Acting upon this intelligence, law enforcement officers launched raids on the properties suspected of being used for the production of explicit material.

During the raids, 13 individuals, including five women, were apprehended red-handed while engaged in the illicit activity. These individuals, hailing from different parts of India, had been lured by the promise of roles in web series and content for streaming platforms.

Under the guidance of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Lonavala Sub Division, Satyasai Karthik, Lonavala Police confiscated cameras and other equipment utilized in the production of pornographic videos.