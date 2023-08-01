Sixteen workers lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane on August 1. The mishap occurred during the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway. Rescue operations are underway, with five more workers feared to be trapped under the debris, as confirmed by the local authorities.

The accident took place in the early hours of August 1 near Sarlambe village in Shahpur while the workers were actively engaged in constructing the third phase of the crucial Samruddhi Expressway. Shahpur Police reported that the specialized girder launching machine, used to position large steel beams during the construction of highways and bridges, was in operation when the tragedy struck.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, also known as the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, spans 701 kilometers and serves as a vital transportation artery connecting the two major cities. Under the oversight of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the ambitious project aims to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth across the region. Notably, the expressway's first phase, linking Nagpur to Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the preceding year.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to the site of the collapse. So far, fifteen bodies have been recovered, and three injured individuals have been attended to. The search operation remains ongoing to locate any other survivors and ensure a thorough recovery process.