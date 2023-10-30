The house of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sandip Shiv Sagar, who is affiliated with the Sharad Pawar faction, was subjected to an arson attack in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of October 30, resulted in the destruction of the legislator's residence and the vehicles parked at his home.

Police are currently investigating this incident. Local police have not yet disclosed any information regarding the motives behind the attack. NCP leaders and supporters have voiced their concerns and condemned the act, demanding a thorough investigation.

In another alarming development, a fire broke out at a residential building's transformer in Thane district earlier in the day. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reported that the incident took place at approximately 2:32 pm on Monday. The fire was concentrated at the Mahavitarna transformer within Lakshmi Narayan Residency's H Wing in Devdaya Nagar, Thane (West).

A separate fire occurred in the meter room of a residential building in Thane city during the early hours of October 29.