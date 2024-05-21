At least 36 flamingoes died on the night of May 20, over the Laxmi Nagar area of Pantnagar in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar after an Emirates aircraft struck them.

36 flamingo bodies were discovered in an area near Ghatkopar, and the forest officials informed that a search has been launched to check if more bodies are there.

At around 9:18 pm, Emirates flight EK 508 reported a bird hit upon arrival.

The locality was littered with bird carcasses with broken pieces of wings, beaks, claws scattered over a large area, as stated by an NGO devoted to environmental issues.

The forest department was informed and they collected most of the carcass at night, he said, adding that at least 40 birds had been killed in the accident.

According to reports, the birds were flying towards Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), the only urban Ramsar site in the country.