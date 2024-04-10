Five people lost their lives in a bid to save a cat from an abandoned well in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

The incident took place late on April 9. According to reports, the abandoned well was in use as a biogas pit.

Five people jumped into the well one after the other in a bid to save the cat, a senior police officer stated.

In the beginning one person descended the well with a rope tied to his waist. He was rescued by a team of police. Later, the police shifted the person to a hospital for treatment.

Commenting on the incident, Dhananjay Jadhav, senior police officer said, "A rescue team recovered the dead bodies of five of the six people who jumped one after another into the abandoned well." "The well had had animal waste stored," he said.

Police also said an investigation into the matter was underway.