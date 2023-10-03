

Eight patients, including two newborn infants lost their lives at a hospital in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, within a span of just 24 hours.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another distressing event that unfolded on October 2 in Nanded, Maharashtra. In Nanded, twelve infants and an equal number of adults lost their lives at the state-run Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital. The hospital's dean attributed the fatalities to a shortage of essential medicines and hospital staff.

The dean of the Nanded hospital explained, "Twelve people perished in the previous 24 hours as a result of various ailments, mostly snake bites. In the last 24 hours, six male and six female babies died. Twelve adults also lost their lives due to various diseases, with snake bites being a significant factor."

He further elaborated on the challenges the hospital had been facing, stating, "We had some difficulties because various employees were being transferred. We are a tertiary-level care center and the only one in a 70 to 80-kilometer radius. Patients often travel long distances to seek treatment here, and on certain days, the number of patients surges, posing budgetary constraints."

Regarding the medication shortage, the dean mentioned, "There is a school, Haffkine, from which we were supposed to purchase drugs, but this did not materialize. However, we did manage to procure medicines locally and distribute them to patients."