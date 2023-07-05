Sharad Pawar has been deposed as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, which he formed and led for nearly two decades.

According to reports, this was also included in their letter to the Election Commission, in which they claimed the party name and election symbol.

Sharad Pawar has stated that he would prefer to overlook numbers and even poll symbols while assuring supporters that the election symbol would not be taken away.

"Today's topic is who has how many MLAs with us. I'm not paying attention to this. I used to have 68 MLAs, but when I was away for a while, 62 of them quit, leaving me with only six... Only four of the 62 candidates could run again in the election. "With new faces, we won," he remarked.