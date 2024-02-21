Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) will go on a statewide indefinite strike from 5 pm tomorrow, February 22.

Emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike.

Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike, demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears, said Dr Abhijit Helge, MARD President.



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The official statement said: “As a collective voice of resident doctors across the state, we are compelled to announce a significant decision in response to the unmet promises made by the government. Despite our constructive engagement with the authorities and their assurances, regrettably, the commitments made to address the genuine concerns of resident doctors remain unfulfilled even after two weeks.”

The promises which include the immediate grant of necessary funds for hostel repairs and construction, regularisation of stipend payments with release of pending stipends and arrears, and a Rs 10,000 stipend hike were discussed in the meeting with the deputy chief minister and State Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif.