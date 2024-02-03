In a shocking incident that unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad.

The violent confrontation took place inside the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar over a land dispute. Ganpat Gaikwad, who represents Kalyan East, claimed he resorted to using his firearm in defence of his son, who was allegedly being assaulted at the station.

The altercation escalated when Ganpat Gaikwad arrived at the police station following his son, who had come to file a complaint related to the land dispute.



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Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, was present with his associates, leading to a heated exchange. During the conflict, shots were fired by the BJP MLA inside the senior inspector's chamber, resulting in injuries to Mahesh Gaikwad and his associate.

Following the incident, Mahesh Gaikwad required medical attention and underwent successful surgery at a private facility in Thane.

In addition to Ganpat Gaikwad, two other individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) and criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120B).