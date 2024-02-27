Basavraj Patil, the working president of the Congress party in Maharashtra, is poised to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later today, February 27. The move is expected to take place in the presence of state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bavankule and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The development comes after Patil's morning meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis at his residence, fueling speculations about his imminent departure from the Congress ranks. Patil, a two-term MLA representing the Ausa constituency, has long been regarded as a prominent Lingayat leader from the Marathwada region.

During his tenure as an MLA, Patil served as a state minister, further solidifying his influence within Maharashtra politics. However, in the 2019 elections, he faced defeat at the hands of BJP leader Abhimanyu Pawar, marking a significant setback for the seasoned politician.

While reports of Patil's resignation swirl, Congress state chief Nana Patole has refuted claims of receiving any formal communication from Patil regarding his departure. "We have not received any resignation letter from Basavraj Patil. He is a working president of the state Congress party, but he has not attended any meetings for a long time," stated Patole.

"He is not active in the party. We are also hearing the news from the media that he has quit the party, but he has not communicated with us," Patole stated.