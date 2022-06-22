Maharashtra leader Eknath Shinde removed "Shiv Sena" from his Twitter handle bio after the party sacked him as its legislative party leader on Tuesday. The development comes after Shinde reportedly moved to a hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat with 21 other MLAs, putting a question mark on the stability of the MVA dispensation in Maharashtra.

Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary has been named as the new Shiv Sena legislative party leader. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

"We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings," Shinde tweeted.

Shinde has been elected consecutively for four terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly -- 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. The Sena had elected Eknath Shinde as its legislative party leader in November 2019.